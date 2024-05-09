Increased liability for mobilization evasion: Parliament adopts draft law

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73446 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105605 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44067 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38914 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32816 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51292 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224130 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73446 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112688 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113598 views
Actual
Increased liability for mobilization evasion: Parliament adopts draft law

Increased liability for mobilization evasion: Parliament adopts draft law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20387 views

Parliament voted to approve amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses related to violation of mobilization with 256 votes in favor, removing many negative provisions and easing penalties, as promised by the committee.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole draft law No. 10379 on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses related to violation of mobilization, removing many negative provisions, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Parliament voted as a whole on No. 10379 on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses for violation of mobilization. 256 votes in favor. Objectively, all the changes that the committee promised to make to mitigate the draft were made. Many negative provisions were removed

- Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Details

As reported, the draft law provides for increased liability for evading mobilization. In particular, it was envisaged that violation of the rules of military registration by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists would result in a fine of UAH 3,400 to 5,100. For a repeated violation within a year, the fine would be from UAH 5100 to 8500.

However, for such a violation committed during the special period, fines were expected to be set at the level of UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

It will also provide for penalties for violations of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization. It is proposed to fine from UAH 5100 to 8500 for such a violation, and from UAH 8500 to 11.9 thousand for a repeated violation.

During the special period, such fines will range from UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

It is noted that fines will be imposed within a year from the date of the offense, but no later than three months after the offense is discovered.

In the comparative table before the second reading of the draft law, it is indicated that the word "and the Criminal Code of Ukraine" was proposed to be deleted from the title. The adjustment of the name of the project, as noted, is due to the proposal to exclude the changes to Art. 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense told about the main changes envisaged by the law on mobilization24.04.24, 14:46 • 14812 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising