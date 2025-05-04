In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians struck Orikhiv: there is destruction and casualties

Russian invaders struck the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, destroying residential buildings. At least two people were injured, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

At least eight enemy KABs attacked the frontline Orikhiv. Residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the attacks - said the head of the Regional State Administration.

Fedorov also reported that two people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

According to Fedorov, the consequences of the enemy strike are being established.

Addendum

As a result of a night drone attack in Kyiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 people, including two children. Destruction and fires were recorded in three districts of the capital.

At night, Cherkasy was attacked by enemy drones, which caused 5 fires at different addresses. Residential apartments, a warehouse and a country house were damaged, and one person was injured.