In the USA, former FBI director Comey was criticized for a provocative post about Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Secret Service and the US Department of Homeland Security are investigating former FBI Director Comey's post with the number "8647", hinting at Trump. Republicans are demanding punishment for a possible call to violence.

In the USA, former FBI director Comey was criticized for a provocative post about Trump - media

The US Secret Service and the US Department of Homeland Security are investigating the Instagram publication of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey about shells laid out on a beach in the form of the number "8647". This was stated by Secretary of the Ministry of Homeland Security Christie Noem, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that "86" is a slang term that can mean "get rid of", and some use it to mean "kill". The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., shared a screenshot of Comey's post, which he deleted, on his X page with the comment: "Just James Comey casually calling for my father to be killed."

Comey wrote in the post accompanying the photo for his 130,000 Instagram followers: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

The Detroit Free Press noted that there is a tendency to publish the number "86" next to "47", which reflects Trump's ordinal number in the historical number of US presidents as a means of resistance.

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival 14.05.25, 09:55 • 75727 views

Comey said in an updated post that he believed the shells were a "political message" but "did not realize that some people associate these numbers with violence."

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the Secret Service "vigorously investigates anything that could be perceived as a potential threat to the country's leadership."

We take this responsibility very seriously and are aware of relevant social media posts

- he added.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the Bureau is aware of Comey's publication and is communicating with the Secret Service and its Director Sean Curran.

The primary jurisdiction in these matters belongs to the Secret Service, and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support

- he added

Republican reaction

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Fox News on Thursday that she is "very concerned about the president's life," noting that "we have already seen assassination attempts." She added that "Comey, in my opinion, should be held accountable and imprisoned for this."

Taylor Budowich, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary, said on X that Comey's post is "deeply disturbing to all of us" and said that it is being taken seriously.

While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI director is spreading what can be clearly interpreted as an "attack" on the current President of the United States - a message carved in the sand

- Budowich said.

Representative Tim Burchett (Republican from Tennessee) wrote on X: "Arrest Comey."

What is known about James Comey

James Comey was born in 1960. He was educated and worked in the field of jurisprudence. From 2003 to 2005, James Comey was the US Deputy Attorney General. He represented the prosecution in the case of Adelphia Communciations, whose creators were found guilty of large-scale fraud. Comey also oversaw major prosecutorial investigations, one of which - Operation Wooden Coin - ended with the indictment of 47 financial market figures. They were suspected of organizing large-scale currency fraud.

Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria 13.05.25, 21:02 • 2710 views

In 2004, Comey became known for refusing the White House administration's request to renew the telephone and e-mail surveillance program of citizens without court sanction.

Comey was appointed FBI director by former Democratic President Barack Obama, but for years he was a registered Republican.

He told ABC News in 2018, a year after Trump fired him as FBI chief, "The Republican Party has abandoned me and many others."

Addition

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general from the Democratic Party filed federal lawsuits on May 13 over threats by the US President Donald Trump's administration to withhold billions of dollars in transportation funds and disaster relief if states do not agree to immigration control measures.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Donald Trump Jr.
Fox News
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
United States
