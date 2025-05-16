In the US, a pregnant woman with brain death has been kept in intensive care for three months due to abortion bans

$41.470.07
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3390 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12234 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19032 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 122770 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150411 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137389 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178167 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108170 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151910 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378810 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 16, 12:03 AM • 50069 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 64892 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 64026 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 85564 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 101365 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 204700 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 197248 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 260353 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 324726 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378810 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 7870 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 21486 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 62588 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 100839 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 127504 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

In the US, a pregnant woman with brain death has been kept in intensive care for three months due to abortion bans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

In Atlanta, Georgia, a hospital is keeping a pregnant woman with brain death on life support due to a local abortion ban law. Relatives cannot bury the woman until the embryo has a heartbeat.

In the US, a pregnant woman with brain death has been kept in intensive care for three months due to abortion bans

In the American state of Georgia, a hospital has been keeping a pregnant woman on life support for three months after she was declared brain dead due to a local law banning abortions. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, informed the family of a woman who suffered brain death after resuscitation that her body would be kept on life support until delivery due to the abortion ban.

Since there are more than three months left until the expected delivery date, this may be one of the longest artificially supported pregnancies in US medical history.

The woman's family is upset that a Georgia law restricting abortions after the detection of fetal heart activity does not allow relatives to determine whether to leave the body of a deceased pregnant woman on life support or not.

Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking to Restrict Abortion Pills - NYT06.05.25, 11:22 • 10788 views

Georgia's so-called "heartbeat law" is one of the restrictive abortion laws that have been passed in many conservative states since the US Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade three years ago.

Addition

30-year-old nurse Adriana Smith complained of severe headaches in February. She went to Northside Hospital in Atlanta, where she was given medication and discharged.

The next morning, her husband woke up to her choking and called an ambulance. At Emory University Hospital, the woman was found to have blood clots in her head and was declared brain dead.

The Pulitzer Prize was awarded to artist Ann Telnaes for a censored caricature, as well as articles about Trump and tragedies due to abortion bans. 06.05.25, 10:08 • 5942 views

That is, she is legally and physically dead. However, her relatives cannot bury and mourn the deceased with dignity due to the legal requirements to preserve the life of an embryo that has already had a heartbeat detected. Instead, removing breathing tubes and other life-saving devices will likely kill the fetus.

Northside Hospital is not commenting on the situation. Emory Healthcare, where the detained body is located, said it cannot comment on the individual case due to privacy rules. However, the medical facility issued a statement saying that it "uses a consensus of clinical experts, medical literature and legal advice on issues related to patient care."

The situation in Atlanta, the publication writes, is reminiscent of a case in Texas that occurred more than ten years ago. Then a woman with brain death was kept on a ventilator for about two months because she was pregnant. Eventually, a judge ruled that the hospital had misapplied state law and the ventilator was turned off. The fetus did not survive.

Let us remind you

Abortions in the United States have different legal status, restrictions, and funding depending on the state. They were legalized (the possibility for states to completely ban abortions was excluded) at the federal level from 1973 to 2022 by the decision of the US Supreme Court in the case of "Roe v. Wade".

In June 2022, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization[en], the US Supreme Court ruled that the US Constitution does not provide for the right to abortion, and thereby overturned the legalization of abortions at the federal level and transferred the rights to regulate abortions to the states. Since then, in a number of so-called conservative states, medical termination of pregnancy is prohibited even if it occurred as a result of rape and incest. The physical death of the mother is not a mitigating circumstance if the fetal heartbeat is recorded.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

HealthNews of the World
Georgia (U.S. state)
Associated Press
Supreme Court of the United States
United States
