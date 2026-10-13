In the United States, a man was thrown from a roller coaster and died in the crash

In the United States, a man died after being thrown from a roller coaster car at an amusement park. According to media reports, he struck part of the ride’s structure. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

A fatal tragedy occurred at Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park in the U.S. state of Georgia. During a ride on the Goliath roller coaster, a man was thrown from the car. This was reported by

Following the incident, the ride was stopped and visitors were evacuated. Police confirmed that one person had died and said there were other people injured.

Photographs taken by the ride’s automatic camera at the time of the incident appeared on social media. They show a man flying forward from the back row of seats and apparently striking the back of a seat. He is no longer visible in the subsequent frames. Authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the images.

The administration of Six Flags Over Georgia expressed condolences to the victim’s family. The Goliath roller coaster has operated at the park since 2006. It reaches a height of 61 meters, and its cars accelerate to 113 kilometers per hour.

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