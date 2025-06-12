In the southern sector of the front, the enemy is 1.5-2 dozen km from the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn
Kyiv • UNN
On the southern front, the Russians are 15-20 km from the Dnipropetrovsk region. To break through, they need to capture several villages, but they are not successful.
In the southern part of the front, the Russians are located 1.5-2 tens of kilometers from the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The invaders have no success in this direction, said the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.
Details
In our direction, the Dnipropetrovsk region is the south and southeast of this region. The line of combat clashes there passes 1.5-2 tens of kilometers from the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
He also explained that in order to reach the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians will have to capture a number of settlements and break through the line of defense of the Armed Forces.
In order for the enemy to enter this region, he must first capture a number of settlements, such as Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Novosilka, and then destroy the strip of our defense, fortifications that are there. And maybe then he will be able to pass to the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The spokesman stressed that despite all attempts, the enemy has no success in this area of the front.
The enemy has no success so far, he has been trying to advance there for several weeks.
Addendum
The spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group Viktor Tregubov reported that Russian occupation troops are not present on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Moreover, they are not present on the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.