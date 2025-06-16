In the Lviv region, a mobilized man jumped out of a truck on the way to the training ground and suffered a serious injury - police

In the Lviv region, a 31-year-old mobilized man jumped out of the back of a truck on the way to the training ground and suffered an open head injury. A criminal investigation has been opened, and police are investigating the circumstances, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

On June 12, the police received a report from doctors about a patient delivered to one of the Lviv hospitals unconscious with an open head injury.

According to preliminary findings of the police, "a mobilized 31-year-old resident of the Volyn region sustained bodily injuries after jumping out of the back of a truck during transportation to the training ground."

On the fact, investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural guidance of the Yavoriv District Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 128 (Negligent grievous or moderate bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

