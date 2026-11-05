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In the Kyiv region, warehouses caught fire as a result of the attack; a security guard was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, an enemy strike caused warehouses to catch fire. Preliminary reports indicate that a security guard was injured; emergency services are working at the scene.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses caught fire as a result of the attack; a security guard was injured

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, an enemy attack caused a fire on the premises of a warehouse. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, information regarding those injured is currently being clarified.

Later, Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Sofiivska Borshchahivka village council, confirmed that the village's warehouse premises had been hit.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured—a warehouse security guard. Medics are currently providing him with the necessary assistance

- Medvid said.

He added that all relevant services are working at the scene and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

We remind you

On November 3, a 14-year-old child was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone striking a house.

Russian attack on the Kyiv region: three killed and six injured20.10.26, 07:50 • 6168 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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