In the Kyiv region, debris from downed UAVs caused fires: a shop and a house were on fire
Kyiv • UNN
In the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region, a furniture store with an area of 500 sq.m was on fire due to falling UAV debris. Residential buildings were also damaged in three districts, but there were no casualties.
In Kyiv region, fires broke out as a result of falling debris from downed Russian drones - a private house and a furniture store were on fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).
Details
On the night of March 12, a furniture store caught fire in the Fastiv district due to falling debris from an enemy UAV. According to the SES, it is currently
On the night of March 12, a furniture store caught fire in the Fastiv district due to falling debris from an enemy UAV. The fire on an area of 500 square meters was extinguished at 04:46
Rescuers noted that a private house was also on fire in the Fastiv district, and residential buildings were damaged in the Obukhiv and Brovary districts. The fire in the house has already been extinguished.
"The fire has been extinguished. There are no casualties," the SES added.
Let us remind you
On the night of March 12, Russia attacked Kharkiv with a kamikaze drone. Houses were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district, and one person received assistance due to an acute reaction to stress.
how russia reacted to a possible ceasefire - ISW analysis12.03.25, 04:57 • 118552 views