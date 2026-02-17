In the Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery after a UAV attack

$43.100.11
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a foreigner was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minor
February 16, 06:31 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
February 16, 06:54 PM
Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests
February 16, 07:05 PM
Renowned Ukrainian psychiatrist and dissident Semen Gluzman has died
February 16, 07:55 PM
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car
February 16, 09:44 PM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
February 16, 06:03 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
February 16, 02:10 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Robert Fico
Robert Kaliňák
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
California
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
11:14 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
February 16, 06:54 PM
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
February 16, 05:06 PM
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
February 16, 01:26 PM
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
February 16, 01:45 AM
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Grand Theft Auto

In the Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery after a UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

In the Krasnodar Krai, the Ilsky oil refinery caught fire after a UAV attack. The fire engulfed fuel tanks and a private residential building, injuring two people.

In the Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery after a UAV attack

Residents of the Ilsky settlement in the Krasnodar Krai reported a series of explosions and a large-scale fire at the local oil refinery. According to preliminary data, the enterprise was attacked by drones, which led to the ignition of fuel tanks. This was reported by Russian media and the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the industrial facility, the fire engulfed a private residential building located nearby. The regional authorities confirmed the incident, but as of the morning of February 17, no official comments on the causes of the explosions at the refinery had yet been received.

Casualties and consequences in the residential sector

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai officially reported two injured persons as a result of the fire in the private sector. Fire brigades and medics are working at the scene, and the area around the plant is cordoned off by security forces.

Local residents are publishing footage on social media showing thick black smoke rising over the plant, but journalists have not yet been able to independently verify these materials.

Currently, two people are known to have been injured in the residential building where the fire broke out. Rescue services are working to localize the fire, and information about the damage to production facilities is being clarified.

– noted in the message from the operational headquarters.

In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructure
16.02.26, 07:36

Stepan Haftko

