In the Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery after a UAV attack

Residents of the Ilsky settlement in the Krasnodar Krai reported a series of explosions and a large-scale fire at the local oil refinery. According to preliminary data, the enterprise was attacked by drones, which led to the ignition of fuel tanks. This was reported by Russian media and the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

In addition to the industrial facility, the fire engulfed a private residential building located nearby. The regional authorities confirmed the incident, but as of the morning of February 17, no official comments on the causes of the explosions at the refinery had yet been received.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai officially reported two injured persons as a result of the fire in the private sector. Fire brigades and medics are working at the scene, and the area around the plant is cordoned off by security forces.

Local residents are publishing footage on social media showing thick black smoke rising over the plant, but journalists have not yet been able to independently verify these materials.

Currently, two people are known to have been injured in the residential building where the fire broke out. Rescue services are working to localize the fire, and information about the damage to production facilities is being clarified.