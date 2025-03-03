In the coming weeks, it will become clear how Ukraine can be strengthened - Zelenskyy
Ukraine has reached new agreements with its European partners to strengthen security. The President announced the theoretical support of a military contingent from several countries, with details to be made public in the coming weeks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's agreements with European partners to strengthen security. According to the head of state, meetings will be held in the coming weeks to clarify the issue of future support for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky's interview with British journalists at Stansted Airport
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine is actively working with European partners on security issues. According to him, a number of important agreements have already been reached, but they are not publicized, as many meetings are scheduled ahead.
We have talked about this a lot today and have agreements among our European colleagues. We are not publicizing it because there will be a lot of meetings ahead. In the coming weeks, I think we will have a clearer vision of how Ukraine can be strengthened
According to the president, Ukraine sees theoretical support for a military contingent from a serious number of countries.
I'm not ready to talk about all countries yet, because the time will come and they will speak for themselves, but it is important that we discuss this. It is important that we have received support not only from France and Britain, this is a very serious signal
Speaking about the plan of the UK and France, he emphasized that “it is too early to say today”.
“I don't want to just talk about some details until the partners sign off on it,” the president emphasized.
The President of Ukraine saidthat an agreement to end the war is still a long way off, and concrete steps have not yet been taken. Zelensky emphasized the need for honest security guarantees and categorically rejected territorial concessions.
