Zelenskyy names the condition under which he is ready to resign as president
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has declared his readiness to step down in exchange for Ukraine's membership in NATO. He also noted that the holding of elections does not guarantee his absence from the presidential race.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to resign in exchange for Ukraine's membership in NATO. He said this in an interview with media representatives in London, UNN reports.
Details
According to the head of state, it "can be exchanged for NATO.
I said that I was exchanging for NATO membership, so I have fulfilled my mission
At the same time, he noted that the possible holding of elections in Ukraine does not mean that he will not become president again.
"It's not enough to just hold elections. You would have to prevent me from participating. And this will be a little more difficult. Because you still need to negotiate with me," Zelensky said.
Context
In February , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of holding elections during the war was being actively raised by Russia, and it had also begun to appear in discussions in the United States. At the same time, he said, none of the Western partners had officially initiated this issue.
Rada passes resolution on support for Zelensky and upcoming elections at second attempt25.02.25, 11:27 • 108126 views