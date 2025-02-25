Rada passes resolution on support for Zelensky and upcoming elections at second attempt

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 10620 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 29319 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 62022 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 38281 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108226 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111706 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116565 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147637 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Actual people
Actual places
Rada passes resolution on support for Zelensky and upcoming elections at second attempt

Rada passes resolution on support for Zelensky and upcoming elections at second attempt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107609 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resolution on democracy in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression by 268 votes. The document confirms Zelenskyy's legitimacy and the impossibility of elections until peace is established.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported a resolution on democracy in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression by 268 votes. The document confirms the support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and indicates the conditions for the upcoming elections, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On the second attempt, they finally voted today for Resolution 13041 on democracy (and support for Zelensky and the upcoming elections). This is the one that was voted down yesterday... "For" - 268"

- Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the MP, the legal title of the resolution is "Statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Support for Democracy in Ukraine in the Context of Russian Aggression" and it provides for the following:

  • The Verkhovna Rada emphasizes that it is Vladimir Putin who is responsible for the fact that it is currently impossible to organize free, transparent and democratic elections in Ukraine with the invitation of international observers, which would be recognized by the international community.
    • The Parliament states that the martial law imposed in Ukraine in the context of the full-scale invasion of Russia does not allow for elections in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian people are united in their opinion that such elections should be held after the war is over.
      • The VRU declares on behalf of the Ukrainian people that Ukraine, as a democratic country, as soon as comprehensive, just and sustainable peace is ensured on its territory, will, by decision of the Parliament of Ukraine, announce the presidential election and ensure that it is held in accordance with all international electoral standards.
        • The Verkhovna Rada once again reminds that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected in free, transparent, democratic elections. His mandate is not questioned by the Ukrainian people and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
          • The Parliament of Ukraine emphasizes the need to comply with the principle of institutional continuity of power provided for by the laws of Ukraine, especially in the context of the legal regime of martial law, and emphasizes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy must fulfill his powers until the newly elected President of Ukraine takes office in accordance with part one of Article 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine.
            • The VRU calls on the international community to join forces to achieve a common victory, end Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and establish a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. Only the establishment of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine will allow to restore normal life in the country, an integral part of which will be the holding of elections in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, in compliance with all international standards of a lawful democratic state.

              The Council supported the appeal to parliaments, governments and organizations dedicated to the anniversary of the war24.02.25, 13:23 • 23970 views

              Julia Shramko

              WarPolitics
              verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
              ukraineUkraine

