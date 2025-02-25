Rada passes resolution on support for Zelensky and upcoming elections at second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada has supported a resolution on democracy in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression by 268 votes. The document confirms the support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and indicates the conditions for the upcoming elections, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On the second attempt, they finally voted today for Resolution 13041 on democracy (and support for Zelensky and the upcoming elections). This is the one that was voted down yesterday... "For" - 268" - Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the MP, the legal title of the resolution is "Statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Support for Democracy in Ukraine in the Context of Russian Aggression" and it provides for the following:

The Verkhovna Rada emphasizes that it is Vladimir Putin who is responsible for the fact that it is currently impossible to organize free, transparent and democratic elections in Ukraine with the invitation of international observers, which would be recognized by the international community.

The Parliament states that the martial law imposed in Ukraine in the context of the full-scale invasion of Russia does not allow for elections in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian people are united in their opinion that such elections should be held after the war is over.

The VRU declares on behalf of the Ukrainian people that Ukraine, as a democratic country, as soon as comprehensive, just and sustainable peace is ensured on its territory, will, by decision of the Parliament of Ukraine, announce the presidential election and ensure that it is held in accordance with all international electoral standards.

The Verkhovna Rada once again reminds that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected in free, transparent, democratic elections. His mandate is not questioned by the Ukrainian people and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The Parliament of Ukraine emphasizes the need to comply with the principle of institutional continuity of power provided for by the laws of Ukraine, especially in the context of the legal regime of martial law, and emphasizes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy must fulfill his powers until the newly elected President of Ukraine takes office in accordance with part one of Article 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The VRU calls on the international community to join forces to achieve a common victory, end Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and establish a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. Only the establishment of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine will allow to restore normal life in the country, an integral part of which will be the holding of elections in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, in compliance with all international standards of a lawful democratic state.

