The Council supported the appeal to parliaments, governments and organizations dedicated to the anniversary of the war

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution on an appeal to parliaments, governments and international organizations in connection with the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

The Council supported the appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies in connection with the third anniversary of the full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, - the statement said.

It is noted that 244 MPs supported this appeal.

Addendum

The appeal calls for promoting the active participation of the United Nations member states in the implementation of the Victory Plan of Ukraine proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as for joining efforts to provide Ukraine with military, technical, financial and economic assistance, in particular in the restoration of energy infrastructure, humanitarian aid to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Europe, and strengthening political and sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.

The deputies call for facilitating the return of prisoners of war and deported civilians, as well as developing a mechanism for the safe return of citizens, including the return of all children deported or forcibly displaced in connection with the Russian aggressive war against Ukraine, and to join forces to reach a consensus on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and inviting Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

