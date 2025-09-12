In the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, two drunk young men beat a National Guardsman: they were notified of suspicion

In Ivano-Frankivsk, two residents of Yaremche, aged 22 and 17, attacked a National Guard serviceman while intoxicated. The injured 25-year-old guardsman was hospitalized, and investigators opened criminal proceedings under the article "Hooliganism," reports the Police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to UNN.

Details

As stated, on September 10, while patrolling the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, National Guard servicemen stopped two men who were behaving aggressively and provoking passers-by.

The young men harassed citizens, used obscene language, and ignored numerous remarks from the National Guardsmen. And then, in front of the people who gathered nearby, they began to conflict with the servicemen. One of the guardsmen was knocked to the ground and inflicted numerous blows on him. - law enforcement officers reported.

According to the police, no calls to 102 were received regarding this incident. However, the National Guardsmen still detained the offenders, who turned out to be residents of Yaremche, "22 and 17 years old, and both were in a state of alcoholic intoxication."

The injured 25-year-old serviceman was taken to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with bodily injuries. Based on this fact, investigators of the Ivano-Frankivsk district police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigators informed one of the suspects about the suspicion. - the police added.

