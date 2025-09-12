$41.310.10
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 3824 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 12268 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 10633 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 12615 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 36550 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 38796 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52144 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 80147 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 39990 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM • 12268 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 80147 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 54326 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 72513 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 75393 views
Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

A shooting occurred at a car service office in Lviv region. As a result of the incident, there are fatalities.

Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities

Lviv region police are working at the scene of a shooting in the premises of a car service office. Two men died as a result of the incident. This was reported by the Lviv region police, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the incident occurred at 12:00 in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv district, Lviv region.

Two employees of the specified service were found dead with gunshot wounds in the premises of the car service office

- the report says.

The circumstances are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Man who attacked a minor on a bus in Ivano-Frankivsk was taken into custody12.09.25, 08:33 • 2280 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast