Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities

Lviv region police are working at the scene of a shooting in the premises of a car service office. Two men died as a result of the incident. This was reported by the Lviv region police, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the incident occurred at 12:00 in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv district, Lviv region.

Two employees of the specified service were found dead with gunshot wounds in the premises of the car service office - the report says.

The circumstances are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

