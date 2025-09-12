Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting occurred at a car service office in Lviv region. As a result of the incident, there are fatalities.
Lviv region police are working at the scene of a shooting in the premises of a car service office. Two men died as a result of the incident. This was reported by the Lviv region police, writes UNN.
Details
As noted, the incident occurred at 12:00 in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv district, Lviv region.
Two employees of the specified service were found dead with gunshot wounds in the premises of the car service office
The circumstances are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.
Man who attacked a minor on a bus in Ivano-Frankivsk was taken into custody12.09.25, 08:33 • 2280 views