Man who attacked a minor on a bus in Ivano-Frankivsk was taken into custody

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man who attacked a minor on a bus was taken into custody. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The man tried to steal money from a minor passenger's bag. When the girl noticed this and started filming him on her phone, the suspect put a metal object to her throat and began to threaten her. He left the transport at the stop, but law enforcement officers soon detained him.

The criminal was charged under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to fifteen years with confiscation of property.

At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the detainee in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Recall

