In Sumy region, a Russian drone hit an ambulance, injuring two medics
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle in Sumy region. The driver and paramedic sustained what are preliminarily considered minor injuries.
In the Sumy region, Russians attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone, injuring the driver and paramedic. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
At around 5 a.m., an emergency medical team was responding to a call in the Svesa community. On the way, in the territory of the Yampil community, a Russian drone struck the vehicle.
The medics managed to get out of the damaged vehicle on their own. Despite the threat of a repeat strike, colleagues promptly arrived at the scene and evacuated the team.
The 44-year-old driver and 59-year-old paramedic who were in the ambulance are currently receiving medical assistance. Preliminary reports indicate that their injuries are not serious
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