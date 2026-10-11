In Sumy region, a Russian drone hit an ambulance, injuring two medics

In the Sumy region, Russians attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone, injuring the driver and paramedic. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

At around 5 a.m., an emergency medical team was responding to a call in the Svesa community. On the way, in the territory of the Yampil community, a Russian drone struck the vehicle.

The medics managed to get out of the damaged vehicle on their own. Despite the threat of a repeat strike, colleagues promptly arrived at the scene and evacuated the team.

The 44-year-old driver and 59-year-old paramedic who were in the ambulance are currently receiving medical assistance. Preliminary reports indicate that their injuries are not serious - Hryhorov reported.

Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery and killed one person; children are among the wounded