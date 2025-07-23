In southern Ukraine, they are fighting a locust invasion: a special regime is in effect in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

In Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, an invasion of migratory and Egyptian locusts has been recorded. In some regions, a special plant protection regime has already been introduced, and territories are being treated with insecticides. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, active measures are underway to localize and eliminate foci of dangerous pests - migratory locust (Locusta migratoria) and Egyptian locust (Anacridium aegyptium) - the post says.

According to experts, on July 15, 2025, the Kushuhum settlement council of Zaporizhzhia district "introduced a special plant protection regime on an area of 21,600 hectares" - until the complete destruction of locust foci. For operational coordination of actions, a special headquarters was created under the settlement council, which included representatives of local authorities, the agricultural sector, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the State Emergency Service, and other relevant services.

The main food of the pests is reeds and wild vegetation. At the moment, as indicated, industrial crops have not suffered significant losses. Localization efforts are mainly ongoing in areas not used in agriculture.

In the Kherson region, a special protection regime has been in effect since June 23. 297 hectares have already been treated, including 27 under sunflower crops. According to the results of phytosanitary surveys, no locusts were found in these areas, and the total number of the pest remains within the "economic threshold of harmfulness."

Currently, phytosanitary monitoring is ongoing in the region, and if the situation stabilizes, the special regime will be canceled.

Addition

As for the Odesa region, monitoring has also been intensified there due to the spread of locusts in the southern regions of Moldova.

In early July, locust migration was recorded in the Bolhrad district, particularly in fields where rapeseed, wheat, and barley crops had already been harvested. In the fields, as reported, "treatments with insecticides permitted in Ukraine were immediately carried out" in accordance with the "State Register of Pesticides and Agrochemicals Permitted for Use in Ukraine," observing their application regulations.

A special plant protection regime was not introduced due to the locust population not exceeding the threshold - reported the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a report on the presence of locusts was also received. Currently, relevant territories are being surveyed there.

Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine