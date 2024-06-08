In South Korea, the Samsung trade union went on strike for the first time

In South Korea, for the first time since its foundation, the Samsung trade union went on strike: workers stopped working for one day to demand higher wages. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Samsung Electronics workers ' union has about 28 thousand members and makes up a fifth of the company's workforce. The strikers stopped working to get an increase in wages.

The purpose of today's strike is to have a meaningful conversation with the leadership one of the union representatives said.

Samsung Electronics said the strike did not affect the company's production or activity. At the same time, analysts believe that such an action will create pressure on Samsung Electronics.

