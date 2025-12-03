In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up again

On the first night of winter in Russia, an explosion occurred on a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russian oil continues to be supplied to some European countries, fueling the aggressor's financial and military capabilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to sources, the attack on the oil pipeline was carried out near the settlement of Kazinskiye Vyselki, on the Taganrog-Lipetsk oil pipeline section. According to a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, explosives with remote detonation and additional combustible mixtures were used to destroy the oil pipeline section to achieve greater combustion.

Local social media users could not help but notice the explosion, which they immediately reported in local public groups. In particular, witnesses noted that a rumble accompanied by bright flashes was heard in the area of Kazinskiye Vyselki.

The interlocutor in military intelligence assured that the Russian oil network, as the main source of income for the aggressor state and financing of the military-industrial complex, will continue to explode and burn until the enemy abandons attempts to attack Ukraine.

Drones damaged fuel tanks in Voronezh region, no casualties