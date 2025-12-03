$42.330.01
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 17451 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 17026 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 29212 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 68039 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46570 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37487 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33377 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59124 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55864 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Drones damaged fuel tanks in Voronezh region, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

On the night of December 3, UAVs attacked the Voronezh region, damaging fuel tanks. Russian air defense destroyed four drones, no casualties were reported.

Drones damaged fuel tanks in Voronezh region, no casualties

On the night of December 3, UAVs attacked the Voronezh region, damaging fuel tanks. This was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian air defense detected and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles in the sky over Voronezh and in two districts of the region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In one of the districts, as a result of the fall of a downed UAV, several fuel tanks were slightly damaged. No fire occurred

- the report says.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 3, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine