Drones damaged fuel tanks in Voronezh region, no casualties

On the night of December 3, UAVs attacked the Voronezh region, damaging fuel tanks. This was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian air defense detected and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles in the sky over Voronezh and in two districts of the region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In one of the districts, as a result of the fall of a downed UAV, several fuel tanks were slightly damaged. No fire occurred - the report says.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 3, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region.