In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Rosneft's Ryazan oil refinery halted about half of its capacities due to UAV attacks. This led to an increase in gasoline prices on the Russian wholesale market, with AI-95 reaching a new historical record.

In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high

The Ryazan oil refinery, owned by the Rosneft oil company, has halted about half of its refining capacity after drone attacks last week. Meanwhile, gasoline prices are rising in Russia's wholesale market. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and "Kommersant".

Details

Since early August, the Ryazan oil refinery, operated by the Rosneft oil company (whose shareholders include the Russian state-owned Rosneftegaz, BP Russian Investments Limited, and Qatar's QH Oil), has halted approximately half of its refining capacity. Among the reasons are the consequences of UAV attacks.

After the drone attacks, two primary oil refining units were stopped – KDU-3 with a capacity of 8600 metric tons per day and KDU-4 with a capacity of 11400 tons per day

- Reuters reports, citing sources.

Aerial "influences" on Russian military facilities also halted operations at Rosneft's refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Fuel Union announced a "wave of planned refinery repairs" as well as a "decrease in oil product production." It is reported that gasoline prices are rising in the wholesale market.

The price of AI-95 on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange on August 4 increased by 1.08%, to 77,001 thousand rubles per ton.

- Euronews reports, citing "Kommersant"

This is a new historical record, notes the Kommersant newspaper. Since the beginning of the year, the cost of this popular fuel has increased by 28%.

Recall

The wholesale cost of AI-95 gasoline on the St. Petersburg exchange updated its historical maximum, exceeding 77 thousand rubles per ton. The price increase is associated with high demand, reduced production due to refinery accidents, and UAV attacks.

The Russian government extended restrictions on gasoline exports until August 31 to direct producers of petroleum products.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
Reuters