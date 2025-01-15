In Russia, almost 150 people have sought medical care after cleaning up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast that spilled as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers. This was stated by the Minister of Health of the Krasnodar Territory Yevgeny Filippov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Filippov, since December 18, 2024, 146 appeals for medical assistance have been registered among those involved in the work to clean the coastline from oil products, 142 of those who applied for help were provided with outpatient care, 3 patients needed hospitalization, all of them have already been discharged from hospital. In the occupied Crimea, no appeals for medical assistance were recorded.

At the same time, the Russian media reportedthat a 17-year-old teenager who helped clean up fuel oil died in Anapa.

Recall

Fuel oil spilled as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers has already reached the coast in Zaporizhzhia region. In the area of occupied Berdiansk, two contaminated areas of tens of kilometers in length have been discovered.