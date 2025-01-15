In Russia, almost 150 people have sought medical care after cleaning up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126389 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115372 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123405 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155518 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107906 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152730 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104135 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113731 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106145 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30251 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112104 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 28337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181891 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171344 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112090 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114198 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137570 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129722 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147346 views
In Russia, almost 150 people have sought medical care after cleaning up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39042 views

146 people have sought medical attention after cleaning up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast in Russia. The pollution was caused by the accident of two Russian tankers, and one teenager died during the cleanup.

In Russia, almost 150 people have sought medical care after cleaning up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast that spilled as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers. This was stated by the Minister of Health of the Krasnodar Territory Yevgeny Filippov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Filippov, since December 18, 2024, 146 appeals for medical assistance have been registered among those involved in the work to clean the coastline from oil products, 142 of those who applied for help were provided with outpatient care, 3 patients needed hospitalization, all of them have already been discharged from hospital. In the occupied Crimea, no appeals for medical assistance were recorded.

At the same time, the Russian media reportedthat a 17-year-old teenager who helped clean up fuel oil died in Anapa.

Recall

Fuel oil spilled as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers has already reached the coast in Zaporizhzhia region. In the area of occupied Berdiansk, two contaminated areas of tens of kilometers in length have been discovered.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

