The Russian authorities have identified a list of companies and facilities that may be placed under state control due to allegedly inadequate protection against drone attacks. The classified list contains 167 entries, The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that enterprises that had previously been repeatedly warned about deficiencies in the protection and restoration of damaged facilities would be considered first. Specific decisions regarding them will be made behind closed doors.

Putin's decree allows temporary state administration to be imposed over the property of companies that allegedly fail to adequately protect their facilities or are slow to eliminate the consequences of attacks.

After the attack on the oil depot near Sochi, up to 6 fuel tanks were destroyed - media

Enterprises in the fuel and energy sector, industrial facilities, and transport, logistics, and utility infrastructure fall under the definition of "critical infrastructure".

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the decree creates the conditions for broader nationalization of private property under the pretext of protection against UAVs and could be used to generate additional budget revenues.

According to the publication, in 2022-2026, the Russian authorities had already seized hundreds of companies from their owners, with a total value of more than 6 trillion rubles. Among them are Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and the major agricultural holding Rusagro.

Strikes by the Defense Forces halted the operations of two major oil refineries in the Russian Federation — General Staff