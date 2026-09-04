After the attack on the oil depot near Sochi, up to 6 fuel tanks were destroyed - media

As a result of the Ukrainian attack on the night of September 4, between 4 and 6 fuel tanks may have been destroyed at the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot near Sochi. ASTRA reports this, citing an analysis of satellite imagery by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Mark Krutov, UNN writes.

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Krutov analyzed Planet satellite imagery and concluded that the anti-drone protective nets were unable to protect the tanks from the strike.

Earlier, based on an OSINT analysis, ASTRA reported that fires broke out during the nighttime attack at two oil depots — Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt in the federal territory of Sirius and Rosneft-Kubanefteprodukt in the Adler district. A fire was also recorded in the area where a Russian air defense division is located.

After the attack, one of the two operators that refuel aircraft at Sochi Airport — a subsidiary of Rosneft — ceased operations. According to ASTRA, aircraft refueling there is currently provided only by a Lukoil operator.

Aircraft refueling was restricted at Sochi airport after an attack on an oil depot