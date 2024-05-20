In Rivne, an unknown person smashed a window and threw a grenade at an entrepreneur's car

In Rivne, an unknown person smashed the rear window of an entrepreneur's car and threw a grenade. Police are identifying the attacker. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Rivne region.

The incident occurred yesterday, May 19, at about 11:30 a.m. on Shchaslyva Street: a 58-year-old resident of Rivne found a suspicious object in his Range Rover - the statement said.

Police reportedly found that an unknown person broke the rear window of a car parked in a yard near a high-rise building and threw a grenade into the car.

Explosive experts brought the RGD 5 munition to a safe condition. It turned out that the fuse had already been used, so there was no explosive in it - the police inform.

It is noted that the police are identifying a person who may be involved in the crime.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of ammunition) and Article 195 (threat of destruction of property) - the statement said.

