10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
01:15 PM • 7818 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
12:47 PM • 25687 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
12:12 PM • 18718 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 25641 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 29371 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
09:46 AM • 32684 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
09:11 AM • 27992 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
July 28, 08:08 AM • 25712 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28175 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 102372 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
In Rivne, a young man in a "BMW" fatally hit a woman at a regulated crossing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1598 views

In Rivne, on July 27, a 20-year-old local resident driving a BMW hit a 44-year-old woman at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries; the driver has been detained and notified of suspicion.

In Rivne, a young man in a "BMW" fatally hit a woman at a regulated crossing

In Rivne, a pedestrian died as a result of a road accident. The driver of the BMW car was notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which led to the death of the victim, writes UNN with reference to the Rivne police.

Details

Currently, the offender is in a temporary detention center. The accident occurred yesterday, July 27, around 8:40 PM on Vasyl Chervoniy Street

- the police reported.

The investigator preliminarily found out that the driver of the "BMW" car, a 20-year-old resident of Rivne, did not choose a safe speed, did not take into account the road situation and hit a 44-year-old local resident who was moving on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the accident, the pedestrian died from her injuries: paramedics only pronounced the victim dead

- the police reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The young man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic rules that led to death or serious bodily injuries).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. According to the examination, the driver was sober

- the police reported.

Addition

In Novoselytsia, an off-duty policewoman in a Volkswagen Tiguan collided with a fence, as a result of which a 35-year-old passenger died. The driver and another passenger were hospitalized, the SBI will investigate the circumstances.

Near the village of Buzova on the Kyiv-Chop highway, a fatal accident occurred. Rescuers unblocked the body of the deceased driver from the mangled car.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesEvents
Rivne
Kyiv
Tesla
