In Rivne, a young man in a "BMW" fatally hit a woman at a regulated crossing

In Rivne, a pedestrian died as a result of a road accident. The driver of the BMW car was notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which led to the death of the victim, writes UNN with reference to the Rivne police.

Details

Currently, the offender is in a temporary detention center. The accident occurred yesterday, July 27, around 8:40 PM on Vasyl Chervoniy Street - the police reported.

The investigator preliminarily found out that the driver of the "BMW" car, a 20-year-old resident of Rivne, did not choose a safe speed, did not take into account the road situation and hit a 44-year-old local resident who was moving on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the accident, the pedestrian died from her injuries: paramedics only pronounced the victim dead - the police reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The young man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic rules that led to death or serious bodily injuries).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. According to the examination, the driver was sober - the police reported.

Addition

