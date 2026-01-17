In Rivne, a woman overturned portraits of fallen Heroes in the central square: proceedings initiated

$43.180.08
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 16382 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 28137 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 27943 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 37431 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26015 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 40844 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34638 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28944 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26633 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 10555 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 11672 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout06:41 AM • 10353 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft06:59 AM • 8800 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 7570 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 6830 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 37428 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 22489 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 54062 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 84806 views
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 7616 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 10577 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 11507 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 11483 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 23194 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

In Rivne, a woman overturned portraits of fallen Heroes in the central square: proceedings initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

Rivne police are investigating an incident where a 41-year-old Rivne resident, while intoxicated, overturned portraits of fallen Heroes. The woman explained that the portraits annoyed her, but apologized to the families of the deceased.

In Rivne, a woman overturned portraits of fallen Heroes in the central square: proceedings initiated

In Rivne, a 41-year-old woman overturned portraits of fallen Heroes on Maidan Nezalezhnosti - the central square of the city. Police found the woman, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, the Main Department of the National Police in Rivne region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, January 16, at about 11 p.m., the police received a report that an unknown woman was behaving inappropriately on Maidan Nezalezhnosti and overturning portraits of fallen defenders in the war.

Patrol officers found the woman matching the description on a neighboring street. "The perpetrator turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Rivne. She was in a state of alcoholic intoxication: the Dräger device showed 0.91 ppm," the police noted.

"The woman explained that the portraits annoy her because they remind her of the war. She does not regret what she did, but apologizes to the families of the deceased," the police reported.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion is being resolved.

The offender was also brought to administrative responsibility under Art. 178 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for being intoxicated in a public place.

"Police appeal to citizens: respect the memory of those who gave their lives for peace," the police emphasized.

All 13 structures, as noted, have been restored.

In Vinnytsia, things were stolen again from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal, "Hrynka": a case has been opened31.03.25, 13:23 • 24593 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne