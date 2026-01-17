In Rivne, a woman overturned portraits of fallen Heroes in the central square: proceedings initiated

In Rivne, a 41-year-old woman overturned portraits of fallen Heroes on Maidan Nezalezhnosti - the central square of the city. Police found the woman, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, the Main Department of the National Police in Rivne region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, January 16, at about 11 p.m., the police received a report that an unknown woman was behaving inappropriately on Maidan Nezalezhnosti and overturning portraits of fallen defenders in the war.

Patrol officers found the woman matching the description on a neighboring street. "The perpetrator turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Rivne. She was in a state of alcoholic intoxication: the Dräger device showed 0.91 ppm," the police noted.

"The woman explained that the portraits annoy her because they remind her of the war. She does not regret what she did, but apologizes to the families of the deceased," the police reported.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion is being resolved.

The offender was also brought to administrative responsibility under Art. 178 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for being intoxicated in a public place.

"Police appeal to citizens: respect the memory of those who gave their lives for peace," the police emphasized.

All 13 structures, as noted, have been restored.

In Vinnytsia, things were stolen again from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal, "Hrynka": a case has been opened