In Poltava, a man raped a 13-year-old boy: the perpetrator faces 15 years in prison

In Poltava, a court sentenced a city resident to 15 years in prison for committing sexual violence and rape against a minor boy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Juvenile prosecutors and the head of the Poltava District Prosecutor's Office proved the guilt of a Poltava resident in sexual violence and rape committed against a person under the age of fourteen (Part 4 of Article 153, Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

It is noted that in the summer of 2022, the man saw a 13-year-old boy, a child with a disability, on the street. He called the child to the first floor of an abandoned building and committed sexual violence.

In October of the same year, near one of Poltava's hotels, during a patrol, National Guard servicemen saw the offender committing another crime against a child and called an investigative and operational group.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was found that the man had repeatedly committed illegal acts against the minor.

The Poltava resident partially admitted his guilt, but based on the collected evidence and conducted examinations, the court agreed with the arguments of the prosecutors. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Until the verdict enters into force, the convicted person will remain in custody. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Addition

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two men are suspected of brutally raping a minor girl. The suspects were detained, and the court remanded them in custody without the right to bail.

Investigators reported suspicion to a 35-year-old man previously convicted of crimes against sexual freedom and inviolability. According to the investigation, he raped a 15-year-old girl in a cemetery.