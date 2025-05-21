In occupied Mariupol, there are more than 20 burial sites - before the Russian invasion there were only three operating cemeteries
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the number of burial sites has increased to more than 20. Previously, there were only three, which confirms the high mortality rate of the civilian population due to Russian shelling.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, residents continue to find spontaneous graves, and now there are more than 20 burial sites instead of the three former ones. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.
The pseudo-head of the city, Oleg Morgun, admitted that when Russian troops blockaded Mariupol, people buried their dead relatives right in the yards and parks. According to him, all the bodies were allegedly reburied in three years, although this is not true. Residents still find spontaneous graves.
At the same time, the fake mayor noted that in order to bury all the dead, it was necessary to create 22 burial sites. Before the start of the full-scale invasion, there were 3 active cemeteries in Mariupol (Starokrymske, Novotroitske, Vynohradne). Three more were closed
It is noted that in this way, the invaders confirm the incredibly high number of Mariupol residents killed by Russian massive shelling of residential areas. We remind you that there is no exact number of dead residents of the city. According to preliminary estimates, at least 22,000 people died. However, the number of victims may be many times greater.
