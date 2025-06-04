In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during a ceremony attended by Kim Jong-un was raised from the water - media

In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during its launch in front of the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, was successfully returned to its upright position. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 38North portal, which published satellite images of the shipyard in Chongjin.

According to 38North data, the images from May 29 show that the destroyer, which capsized on May 21 during the launch ceremony, was successfully brought to its upright position.

Workers on the pier are pulling ropes attached to the ship, indicating the absence of special equipment for lifting.

Analysts also note damage to the bow of the ship's sonar. To repair it, the ship needs to be moved to a dry dock, but there is no such infrastructure at the shipyard in Chongjin.

It is likely that the repair work will be carried out directly on site.

According to the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAK), the ship capsized due to a management error.

Kim Jong-un called the incident "a serious, grave case and a crime caused by carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism." He added that the urgent restoration of the destroyer is a political issue directly related to the authority of the state.

After the accident, at least four officials, including the deputy director of the military industry department of the Workers' Party of Korea, Ri Hyun-son, were arrested.

The first destroyer of this type, "Choe Hyon," was successfully launched on April 25 at the shipyard in Nampo. In mid-April, the media drew attention to satellite images that showed the construction of what is probably the largest warship in the DPRK.

