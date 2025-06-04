In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during a ceremony attended by Kim Jong-un was raised from the water - media

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4304 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12664 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16509 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19533 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17403 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19937 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29981 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35555 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36655 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89853 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 48272 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 37117 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 26980 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 27680 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17330 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 4794 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17640 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89849 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 131214 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221610 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 14274 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70031 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221610 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 142391 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 143704 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during a ceremony attended by Kim Jong-un was raised from the water - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during its launch was successfully raised. Kim Jong-un called it a "crime" and ordered the ship to be restored.

In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during a ceremony attended by Kim Jong-un was raised from the water - media

In North Korea, a destroyer that capsized during its launch in front of the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, was successfully returned to its upright position. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 38North portal, which published satellite images of the shipyard in Chongjin.

Details

According to 38North data, the images from May 29 show that the destroyer, which capsized on May 21 during the launch ceremony, was successfully brought to its upright position.

Workers on the pier are pulling ropes attached to the ship, indicating the absence of special equipment for lifting.

Analysts also note damage to the bow of the ship's sonar. To repair it, the ship needs to be moved to a dry dock, but there is no such infrastructure at the shipyard in Chongjin.

It is likely that the repair work will be carried out directly on site.

Let's add

According to the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAK), the ship capsized due to a management error.

Kim Jong-un called the incident "a serious, grave case and a crime caused by carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism." He added that the urgent restoration of the destroyer is a political issue directly related to the authority of the state.

After the accident, at least four officials, including the deputy director of the military industry department of the Workers' Party of Korea, Ri Hyun-son, were arrested.

Let us remind

The first destroyer of this type, "Choe Hyon," was successfully launched on April 25 at the shipyard in Nampo. In mid-April, the media drew attention to satellite images that showed the construction of what is probably the largest warship in the DPRK.

Mysterious balls found near Kim Jong-un's destroyer: what could it be02.06.25, 18:47 • 7246 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9