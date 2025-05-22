In North Korea, a destroyer accident occurred: Kim Jong-un is furious and promises to deal with those responsible
An accident occurred during the launching of a new destroyer in North Korea. Kim Jong-un, who was present at the ceremony, expressed anger and promised to punish those responsible for the incident.
In North Korea, an accident occurred at a shipbuilding plant in Chongjin during the launching ceremony of a new 5,000-ton destroyer.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was present at the ceremony, did not hide his irritation.
Details
An incident occurred in North Korea at a solemn event - a new destroyer with a displacement of 5,000 tons was damaged during launching, and even in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. As a result of the incident, some sections of the keel of the warship were destroyed, and the bow could not leave the ship's course.
Kim Jong-un called the incident an "impossible and unacceptable serious and major accident." He also promised to deal with those responsible for "irresponsible mistakes" at the plenary session of the Central Committee of the party, which is scheduled to take place next month, and ordered the completion of the repair of the warship by June.
North Korea launched several unidentified cruise missiles into the East Sea. The missiles were launched from South Hamgyong Province.
