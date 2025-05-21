In Mykolaiv region, a three-year-old child died from a grenade explosion in the yard
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Komisarivka, Mykolaiv region, a three-year-old boy died in a grenade explosion. A local resident suffered serious injuries, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.
A three-year-old child died as a result of a grenade explosion in the yard of a house in Mykolaiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the regional National Police Department.
Details
It is noted that the message about the explosion on the territory of a private house in the village of Komisarivka, Berezan community, Mykolaiv district, was received on the 102 special line in the evening of May 20.
At the scene, police found that as a result of the grenade explosion, a young boy, unfortunately, died at the scene, and a local resident was seriously injured.
It is indicated that law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
Let us remind you
On May 1, in Bucha district (Kyiv region), a 12-year-old teenager found two grenades in the back room of his parents' house. During games with explosive objects, one of them detonated in the child's hand. The boy was hospitalized.
Earlier, in the Kremenets district of Ternopil region, a local resident detonated a grenade and ended up in the hospital with a shrapnel wound.
