In Mykolaiv region, a three-year-old child died from a grenade explosion in the yard

A three-year-old child died as a result of a grenade explosion in the yard of a house in Mykolaiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the regional National Police Department.

It is noted that the message about the explosion on the territory of a private house in the village of Komisarivka, Berezan community, Mykolaiv district, was received on the 102 special line in the evening of May 20.

At the scene, police found that as a result of the grenade explosion, a young boy, unfortunately, died at the scene, and a local resident was seriously injured. - the statement reads.

It is indicated that law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

