In Mykolaiv region 18 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night

In Mykolaiv region, 18 enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed overnight. The day before, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones, damaging a medical center and a car. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim in Telegram, UNN reports.

On the night of September 19, air defense forces destroyed eighteen Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim said.

Yesterday, on September 18, at 16:45 and 18:30, according to the head of the RMA, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. As a result, the building of a medical center and a car were damaged in Dniprovske village. There were no casualties.

