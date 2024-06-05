In Moscow, the inscription "MID" appeared on the monument to Zhukov: video

On Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, the inscription "MID" - the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine - appeared on the monument to Georgy Zhukov. UNN received the video from anonymous sources who signed up for the public initiative "Youth for Gur".

Russian media reported that the inscription "MID"appeared on the monument to Zhukov. The police detained two suspects - women aged 55 and 28. A criminal case was opened on the fact of "damage" to the monument. The women face up to five years in prison.

The court sent women into custody for the inscription "MID" on the monument to Zhukov in Moscow.

The GUR showed how the Ka-32 helicopter was burned at the airfield in Moscow