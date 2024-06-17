In May, 16 people were diagnosed with botulism in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

During May, 16 people were hospitalized in Ukraine with a diagnosis of botulism.This was reported to the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

Cases of botulism were recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv.

In all cases, the probable cause of the disease was home-made products: homemade pates, dried fish, and meat. The patients received the necessary medical care, and 14 patients were injected with antibotulinum serum. Currently, all regions are provided with it - the Ministry of Health summarized.

The agency emphasizes that the toxin that causes botulism cannot be identified by color or taste, as canned food and other products containing the botulism pathogen usually do not change their appearance.

In addition, vacuum packaging fish or smoked meat does not guarantee their safety.

The ministry emphasizes that it is important to eat only certified products made in accordance with sanitary requirements. Sausages, ham, dried fish, etc. should be stored or transported only in the refrigerator.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health also told about the signs of botulism. The following symptoms occur 12-36 hours after the toxin enters the human body:

muscle weakness (difficulty moving, speaking, breathing),

severe dry mouth,



blurred vision (like a "grid" or "fog" in front of the eyes) and/or severe double vision.



If you suspect botulism, consult a doctor immediately - the Ministry of Health emphasized.

For reference

Botulism is a severe food poisoning that can be fatal. The disease is caused by a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum in canned meat, fish, mushrooms or vegetables made at home, dried meat or fish, any meat products (sausages, hams), etc.

