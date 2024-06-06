The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39770 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100624 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143895 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148516 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243898 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172863 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222176 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76079 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110202 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35349 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48764 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84693 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243898 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221422 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39770 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25153 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30446 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110202 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112515 views
Actual
The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"

The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118177 views

During heat and power outages, to avoid food poisoning, prepare food carefully, especially meat, eggs and seafood, avoid cooking extra meals, do not defrost food at room temperature, and use proven water and fresh produce.

In order to protect yourself from food poisoning during heat and blackouts, it is necessary, in particular, to thoroughly fry or boil food, especially meat, eggs and seafood,  do not prepare dishes with a reserve and do not defrost food at room temperature. Such advice was provided to the journalist UNN by the Chief State Sanitary doctor of Kiev - general director of the state institution "Kiev City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of health of Ukraine".

So, according to him, for safe food consumption in conditions of heat and blackouts, it is necessary to maintain cleanliness.:

  • wash your hands before choosing food or cooking. If there is no water when the lights go out in your home, you can use alcohol-containing hand sanitizers, which are well known to us during the COVID-19 pandemic, wash your hands after going to the toilet, or if there is no water, use wet wipes and alcohol-containing hand sanitizers;
  • wash and disinfect all surfaces and kitchen utensils used for cooking;
  • protect your kitchen and food from insects, rodents, and other animals.

It also recommends separating raw food from ready-made food.:

  • separate raw meat and seafood from other foods;
  • use separate kitchen accessories, such as knives and cutting boards, to process raw food.
  • store food in a sealed container to avoid contact between Raw and finished food.

Prepare your food thoroughly:

  • thoroughly fry or boil food, especially meat, eggs and seafood;
  • for cooking, it is better to use butter, Not Butter. The dishes themselves should be made as simple as possible, with a minimum amount of ingredients. Well-boiled or stewed cereals and meat are best preserved. You can also bake boiled pork, which will be preserved due to the presence of salt in the composition as a preservative. Long-term storage products can be placed in containers for a single meal
  • bring the dishes to a boil so that they are cooked at least 70 °C.
  •  the juice of meat or poultry during cooking should be clear, not pink;
  • preheat the cooked food thoroughly.

Also among the tips is to store food at a safe temperature:

  • do not prepare dishes with a reserve, it is advisable to eat dishes that have been prepared immediately (do not leave the cooked food at room temperature for more than 2 hours);
  • keep cooked meals hot (60 °C) until serving;
  • do not defrost food at room temperature;
  • in case of a power outage, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed, because in this case, food remains safe for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator and up to 48 hours in a full freezer (24 hours in a half – empty freezer). If there is no electricity for 4 hours or longer, it is better to group Food together in the freezer. The refrigerator should have a temperature of +4°C or lower, in the freezer – no higher than -4 °c;
  • Don't check the food for taste. If you have any doubts about its safety, it is better to throw it away immediately. Also get rid of foods that spoil quickly. This applies to meat, fish, sliced fruits and vegetables, eggs, dairy products and their leftovers if they were stored for more than 4 hours without electricity or a cold source.
  •  products that have a temperature of no more than +4°clogs on which ice crystals are stored can be safely re-frozen or cooked.

It is forbidden to re-freeze products from freezers that have been thawed! A product that has been thawed and then frozen again poses a potential threat to the body: pathogenic bacteria can multiply in it during defrosting. This applies to both vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, and ice cream.                                           

Cholera season has started in Ukraine: the Ministry of Health has prepared recommendations on how to avoid the disease01.06.24, 18:10 • 29900 views

In addition, it emphasizes the use of safe water and fresh food:

  • use clean or purified water. In case of lack of Water Supply, take care of the necessary supply of bottled drinking water  of industrial production or use water collected from proven water supply sources (pump rooms, wells, etc.) after subjecting it to additional boiling;
  • wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly, especially if you eat them raw. To do this, in case of lack of water supply, it is also necessary to have a supply of clean bottled drinking water of industrial production;
  • do not use products that have expired.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

HealthLife hack
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising