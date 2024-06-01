Cholera season has started in Ukraine: the Ministry of Health has prepared recommendations on how to avoid the disease

The epidemic season of cholera has begun in Ukraine. This disease can be dangerous, especially in summer, so the Ministry of Health has prepared a number of recommendations on how to avoid cholera. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

On June 1, Increased epidemic surveillance of cholera begins in Ukraine. continuous epidemiological surveillance of cholera continues throughout the year, but from June 1 to October 1, an enhanced epidemic surveillance season begins - stated in the ministry.

To avoid cholera, the Ministry of Health advises you to follow simple rules. In particular:

Do not buy food, in particular fish, in places of spontaneous trade;

Do not swim or fish in polluted water bodies;



Observe personal hygiene, wash your hands thoroughly before eating, after going to the toilet and outside;



Use clean water, preferably bottled. Boiling water kills cholera Vibrios in as little as 1 minute;



Wash vegetables and fruits with clean water and treat them with boiling water before use.



Prepare your food thoroughly, boil or fry it before eating.



With timely treatment, the stretch form of cholera ends with a complete recovery. Following preventive measures will help protect yourself and your loved ones from this dangerous infection - note in the Ministry of Health.

Chief State Sanitary doctor Igor Kuzmin said that from June 1 in Ukraine, particularly severe or complex cases of acute intestinal infections will be additionally laboratory tested for the presence of cholera.