In Lviv region, a woman tried to transport 61 bars of gold across the border in the armrest of a car

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52463 views

Border guards at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint found 61 gold bars in the armrest of a Toyota. The 37-year-old Donetsk resident and her passenger could not explain the origin of the gold worth UAH 6 million.

In Lviv region, at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint, border guards found 61 gold bars in the armrest of a car. The estimated value of the seized items is 6 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

At the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint in Lviv region, border guards found 1.5 kg of gold hidden in the armrest of a Toyota. A 37-year-old woman from Donetsk and a 67-year-old passenger were unable to explain the origin of 61 bars with a 999 gold standard and provide relevant supporting documents for the gold,

- the statement said.

The estimated value of the seized goods is UAH 6 million. A report was sent to the BES of Ukraine.

Recall

Border guards seized a 1946 Albert Schlegel Markneukirchen violin from a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman at the Vylok checkpoint. The instrument was sent for examination to determine its cultural and historical value.

