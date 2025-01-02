In Lviv region, a woman tried to transport 61 bars of gold across the border in the armrest of a car

In Lviv region, at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint, border guards found 61 gold bars in the armrest of a car. The estimated value of the seized items is 6 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

At the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint in Lviv region, border guards found 1.5 kg of gold hidden in the armrest of a Toyota. A 37-year-old woman from Donetsk and a 67-year-old passenger were unable to explain the origin of 61 bars with a 999 gold standard and provide relevant supporting documents for the gold, - the statement said.

The estimated value of the seized goods is UAH 6 million. A report was sent to the BES of Ukraine.

