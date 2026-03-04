In Lviv region, a scheme for embezzling Ukrenergo funds for energy restoration after Russian attacks was exposed

Law enforcement officers have exposed a scheme of embezzlement of Ukrenergo funds during the restoration of Lviv region's energy infrastructure after Russian shelling, the SBU department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police exposed a scheme of embezzlement of funds from "NEC "Ukrenergo" intended for emergency restoration work on the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region. - reported the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, "one of the heads of the Western territorial network maintenance unit of "NEC Ukrenergo" and the former head of the contracting company are involved in organizing the scheme."

As the investigation established, in December 2022, PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" concluded an agreement with a LLC for capital repair and restoration of damaged transformers for a total amount of UAH 16.3 million.

It was established that "during the performance of these works, the reporting documentation included works that were not actually performed, and the cost of works and materials was artificially inflated."

"In particular, the official of "NEC Ukrenergo", who acted in the interests of the LLC, signed the "documents" and deliberately did not check the completed repair of transformers. Thus, part of the budget funds allocated for the restoration of energy infrastructure after Russian shelling settled in the pockets of the perpetrators," the SBU said.

The suspects, as stated, have been notified of suspicions in accordance with the crimes they committed under Part 2 of Art. 364 (abuse of power); Part 4 of Art. 191 (appropriation of another's property by an official abusing his official position, committed on a large scale, under martial law); Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

