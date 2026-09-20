In Lviv, a 13-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after climbing onto a railway carriage for a selfie

$44.6651.24
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 8524 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
08:51 AM • 11083 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
05:50 AM • 18548 views
Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refineryPhotoVideo
September 20, 04:22 AM • 27356 views
Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's handsVideo
September 20, 03:30 AM • 23523 views
The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire PointPhoto
September 19, 07:33 PM • 27913 views
Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent
September 19, 05:29 PM • 30727 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
September 19, 02:35 PM • 30222 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
September 19, 11:51 AM • 29704 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
September 19, 10:32 AM • 27489 views
The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
37%
754mm
Popular news
The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and dronesSeptember 20, 01:58 AM • 18014 views
Russia came under attack by strike drones overnight — mediaVideoSeptember 20, 02:36 AM • 9774 views
What is celebrated on September 20 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 8574 views
Minus one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff reports Russia’s losses in the war over the past dayPhotoSeptember 20, 04:46 AM • 3612 views
In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injuredSeptember 20, 05:14 AM • 6758 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 47982 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 66574 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 44330 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 58926 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 53126 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Hakan Fidan
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 23479 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 23741 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 25428 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 30782 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 24909 views
Actual
Shahed-136
BFM TV
Series
Film
S-300 missile system

In Lviv, a 13-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after climbing onto a railway carriage for a selfie

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

A 13-year-old boy suffered an electric shock and fell from a railway carriage in Lviv. He was hospitalized with severe burns; there is no threat to his life.

In Lviv, a 13-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after climbing onto a railway carriage for a selfie

In Lviv, a 13-year-old teenager was electrocuted after climbing onto a tank car near the "Riasne-2" station. According to preliminary data, the boy wanted to take a selfie. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Lviv region, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on September 19. The schoolboy climbed onto a train car, after which he was electrocuted. Witnesses saw the teenager fall from the car and called medics and law enforcement officers to the scene.

As a result of the incident, the boy suffered severe burns to his body. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of one of the local hospitals. According to medical professionals, there is currently no threat to his life.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident. Following the investigation, they are to provide the incident with the appropriate legal classification.

The police once again urged people not to climb onto train cars or locomotives. Even without direct contact with the wires, a person on the roof of a train car can be exposed to an electric arc from the high-voltage overhead contact network. Such incidents can lead to serious injuries or death.

Law enforcement officers emphasize that railway stations and rolling stock are not safe places for recreation or photography.

In Brovary, a 13-year-old girl was electrocuted at a railway station08.08.26, 20:04 • 13913 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv