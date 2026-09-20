In Lviv, a 13-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after climbing onto a railway carriage for a selfie

In Lviv, a 13-year-old teenager was electrocuted after climbing onto a tank car near the "Riasne-2" station. According to preliminary data, the boy wanted to take a selfie. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Lviv region, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on September 19. The schoolboy climbed onto a train car, after which he was electrocuted. Witnesses saw the teenager fall from the car and called medics and law enforcement officers to the scene.

As a result of the incident, the boy suffered severe burns to his body. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of one of the local hospitals. According to medical professionals, there is currently no threat to his life.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident. Following the investigation, they are to provide the incident with the appropriate legal classification.

The police once again urged people not to climb onto train cars or locomotives. Even without direct contact with the wires, a person on the roof of a train car can be exposed to an electric arc from the high-voltage overhead contact network. Such incidents can lead to serious injuries or death.

Law enforcement officers emphasize that railway stations and rolling stock are not safe places for recreation or photography.

In Brovary, a 13-year-old girl was electrocuted at a railway station