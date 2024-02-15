The occupiers are pressing south of Nevske, near Terny in Donetsk region. The invaders are forced to pull up reserves there along with the entire line of weapons and equipment. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The enemy is pressing south of Nevske - near Terny in Donetsk region. While on the defense, our military are making every effort to drain the Russians' offensive potential. They inflict significant losses on the occupiers. The invaders are forced to bring reserves to the area along with the entire range of weapons and equipment available, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the enemy uses air superiority whenever possible. Nevske and Bilohorivka came under mortar and artillery fire.

Addendum

The so-called "election committee of the lPR" made a decision according to which a person can vote at home even on the day of the election - March 17 until 12:00. It can also be brought in person, and then, by the end of the day, voted at home. It will be more convenient for everyone.

Mr. Lysohir also noted that Severodonetsk was also affected by the bad weather. There, as in other cities of the so-called "lPR", there are significant power outages. Not everyone had electricity anyway. And in winter, due to the use of electrical appliances, it was knocked out even for the lucky ones.

Now many people in the new neighborhoods do not have it. The occupation authorities have been waiting for a decision on repairs since February 13.

Recall

In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, there is campaigning for a single candidate supported by the occupying country, passport issuance is being accelerated, but if some people have not changed their passports, they are allowed to vote with Ukrainian passports.