The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an explosion in the Luhansk region and the destruction of Russian war criminals who participated in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, enemy pickups and a "loaf" (UAZ-452 van) with ammunition, showing a video, writes UNN.

On August 22, 2025, on the eve of the State Flag Day of Ukraine, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kalynove, Kadiivka urban territorial community, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region. The detonation took place in the yard of one of the houses where six Russian invaders were with their military transport. In 2022, these Russian occupiers directly participated in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region. - reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence, "in Luhansk region, the Muscovites performed the function of a mobile air defense group to cover an enemy military repair base located near the house from air attacks." "As a result of the explosion, two enemy pickups with machine guns, a UAZ "loaf" loaded with ammunition, and three Russian occupiers were destroyed. Two more invaders are seriously wounded ("300s")," the intelligence reported.

"The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the intelligence emphasized.

