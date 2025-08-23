In Luhansk region, Russian occupiers who participated in war crimes in Bucha were eliminated - HUR

$41.220.00
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 9362 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 10165 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 11581 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 8028 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 28740 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 28591 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 23303 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24759 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24383 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13658 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for Ukraine
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 9362 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 2303:30 AM • 11581 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 28740 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keith Kellogg
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kramatorsk
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
Shahed-136
Football

In Luhansk region, Russian occupiers who participated in war crimes in Bucha were eliminated - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

On August 22, 2025, an explosion in the Luhansk region eliminated Russian occupiers involved in crimes in Bucha. Two pickup trucks and a UAZ "Bukhanka" with ammunition were also destroyed.

In Luhansk region, Russian occupiers who participated in war crimes in Bucha were eliminated - HUR

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an explosion in the Luhansk region and the destruction of Russian war criminals who participated in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, enemy pickups and a "loaf" (UAZ-452 van) with ammunition, showing a video, writes UNN.

On August 22, 2025, on the eve of the State Flag Day of Ukraine, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kalynove, Kadiivka urban territorial community, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region. The detonation took place in the yard of one of the houses where six Russian invaders were with their military transport. In 2022, these Russian occupiers directly participated in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region.

- reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence, "in Luhansk region, the Muscovites performed the function of a mobile air defense group to cover an enemy military repair base located near the house from air attacks." "As a result of the explosion, two enemy pickups with machine guns, a UAZ "loaf" loaded with ammunition, and three Russian occupiers were destroyed. Two more invaders are seriously wounded ("300s")," the intelligence reported.

"The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the intelligence emphasized.

DIU maritime drone destroyed elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk bay - intelligence22.08.25, 10:03 • 4224 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Bucha, Ukraine