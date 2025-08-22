DIU maritime drone destroyed elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk bay - intelligence

A DIU naval drone in Novorossiysk bay destroyed five elite Russian divers, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Summer rumble in Novorossiysk - during the operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Black Sea, one of the attack naval drones broke through to Novorossiysk bay, where the aggressor state Russia keeps the remains of large ships of its Black Sea Fleet - reported the DIU.

As stated, due to the action of electronic warfare equipment, the naval drone lost connection with the control point and began to drift. After some time, the local Russian command ordered to raise the attack naval drone from the bay for research, the intelligence noted.

It is reported that a group of five elite reconnaissance divers of the aggressor state Russia's navy from among the so-called "PDSS" (underwater subversive forces and means) were sent to perform the task - this is a unit of highly qualified reconnaissance divers, whose training requires significant financial and time resources, and who are provided with the best equipment.

During manipulations with the Ukrainian naval drone, it detonated - as a result of the explosion, all five elite Russian underwater saboteurs were eliminated - indicated in the DIU.

"Among the personnel of the Russian fleet based in Novorossiysk, there is acute dissatisfaction with the senseless "meat" order of the command to retrieve the Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the elimination of the elite group," the intelligence noted.

"Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the DIU.

As a result of the DIU operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat with its crew was destroyed: video shown