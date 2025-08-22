$41.380.02
05:52 AM • 2984 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
01:26 AM • 14085 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 30187 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 32292 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 38946 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22667 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33602 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71888 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79176 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81742 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
DIU maritime drone destroyed elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk bay - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

A DIU maritime drone detonated in Novorossiysk bay, eliminating five elite Russian reconnaissance divers. The incident caused discontent among the personnel of the Russian fleet.

DIU maritime drone destroyed elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk bay - intelligence

A DIU naval drone in Novorossiysk bay destroyed five elite Russian divers, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Summer rumble in Novorossiysk - during the operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Black Sea, one of the attack naval drones broke through to Novorossiysk bay, where the aggressor state Russia keeps the remains of large ships of its Black Sea Fleet

- reported the DIU.

As stated, due to the action of electronic warfare equipment, the naval drone lost connection with the control point and began to drift. After some time, the local Russian command ordered to raise the attack naval drone from the bay for research, the intelligence noted.

It is reported that a group of five elite reconnaissance divers of the aggressor state Russia's navy from among the so-called "PDSS" (underwater subversive forces and means) were sent to perform the task - this is a unit of highly qualified reconnaissance divers, whose training requires significant financial and time resources, and who are provided with the best equipment.

During manipulations with the Ukrainian naval drone, it detonated - as a result of the explosion, all five elite Russian underwater saboteurs were eliminated

- indicated in the DIU.

"Among the personnel of the Russian fleet based in Novorossiysk, there is acute dissatisfaction with the senseless "meat" order of the command to retrieve the Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the elimination of the elite group," the intelligence noted.

"Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the DIU.

As a result of the DIU operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat with its crew was destroyed: video shown21.08.25, 08:41 • 4678 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Telegram
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Black Sea
Unmanned aerial vehicle