In Lithuania, migrants attacked border guards and tried to push one of them into Belarus

At the end of July, migrants attacked border guards in the area of Lithuania’s Kapčiamiestis border post, one of whom sustained a minor injury. LRT reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources, after discovering a tunnel under the state border, four Lithuanian border guards set up an ambush and detained several migrants, putting handcuffs on them. During the detention, about 20 foreigners attacked the law enforcement officers.

According to sources, one of the border guards was injured, and the attackers attempted to force him onto the territory of Belarus. He is currently on sick leave.

During the clash, the border guards had to retreat, after which the migrants, including those who were handcuffed, fled to Belarus.

Tunnels on the border with Belarus have raised concerns about saboteurs infiltrating the Baltic countries

The Lithuanian State Border Guard Service said it could not comment on the circumstances of the incident due to the pretrial investigation. Earlier, the head of the service, Rustamas Liubajevas, denied that the border guards could have been attacked.

The Lithuanian Prosecutor’s Office expanded the investigation to examine the circumstances of the incident and the actions of border service personnel while guarding the border.

Latvian border guards discovered an underground tunnel on the border with Belarus - 15 illegal migrants detained