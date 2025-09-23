In Kyiv, the National Police uncovered another scheme to profit from conscripts

In Kyiv, criminals, including doctors from medical institutions, decided to profit from men of conscription age. Police detained the dealers and announced their suspicions. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Arranging care for a sick relative and avoiding mobilization - this is the scheme uncovered by Kyiv police investigators and operatives of the National Police's Internal Security Department.

As it turned out, a 43-year-old resident of the capital decided to profit from conscripts.

To implement the plan, she involved two accomplices - officials of Kyiv medical institutions. The perpetrator offered a "turnkey" service for arranging care for pseudo-sick relatives for money. - stated in the National Police's post.

It is noted that she received only copies of documents and personal data from "clients," which she then passed on to her accomplices - doctors.

They, in turn, produced all certificates and conclusions without conducting mandatory examinations and tests. The false information about the presence of diseases entered into the conclusion confirmed the need for constant care for the allegedly sick relative. The organizer handed over the prepared package of medical documents to the "client" in exchange for a "reward" - 3.5 thousand dollars. Thus, the "customer" could avoid mobilization and freely travel abroad as an accompanying person. - reported law enforcement officers.

Police documented the illegal actions of the perpetrators. Sanctioned searches were conducted at the places of residence and work of the accomplices.

During the events, medical documents with signs of forgery, communication devices, draft records, money, and other evidence of criminal actions were found and seized.

The perpetrators were detained in a procedural manner and have already been notified of suspicion.

Depending on the distributed roles, investigators of the Obolon Police Department are charging them under Part 3 of Article 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine), Part 3 of Article 358 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps), Part 2 of Article 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They face imprisonment.

