In Kyiv, the National Police uncovered another scheme to profit from conscripts

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 3704 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 12875 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 21836 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 26966 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 39754 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 54453 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52042 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27615 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49277 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24791 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy proposes to the Rada to send Navy warships to Turkey and Great BritainSeptember 22, 01:50 PM • 3702 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 10579 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicion05:16 PM • 4604 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 8248 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 5654 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38238 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 39747 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 54448 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52038 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 49274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Ivan Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38238 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20528 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37200 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87767 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110319 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

In Kyiv, the National Police uncovered another scheme to profit from conscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Kyiv police detained a group of perpetrators, including medics, who, for $3,500, arranged fictitious care for sick relatives to avoid mobilization. The perpetrators are accused of illegal transportation of persons across the border, document forgery, and abuse of influence.

In Kyiv, the National Police uncovered another scheme to profit from conscripts

In Kyiv, criminals, including doctors from medical institutions, decided to profit from men of conscription age. Police detained the dealers and announced their suspicions. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Arranging care for a sick relative and avoiding mobilization - this is the scheme uncovered by Kyiv police investigators and operatives of the National Police's Internal Security Department.

As it turned out, a 43-year-old resident of the capital decided to profit from conscripts.

To implement the plan, she involved two accomplices - officials of Kyiv medical institutions. The perpetrator offered a "turnkey" service for arranging care for pseudo-sick relatives for money.

- stated in the National Police's post.

It is noted that she received only copies of documents and personal data from "clients," which she then passed on to her accomplices - doctors.

They, in turn, produced all certificates and conclusions without conducting mandatory examinations and tests. The false information about the presence of diseases entered into the conclusion confirmed the need for constant care for the allegedly sick relative. The organizer handed over the prepared package of medical documents to the "client" in exchange for a "reward" - 3.5 thousand dollars. Thus, the "customer" could avoid mobilization and freely travel abroad as an accompanying person.

- reported law enforcement officers.

Police documented the illegal actions of the perpetrators. Sanctioned searches were conducted at the places of residence and work of the accomplices.

During the events, medical documents with signs of forgery, communication devices, draft records, money, and other evidence of criminal actions were found and seized.

The perpetrators were detained in a procedural manner and have already been notified of suspicion.

Depending on the distributed roles, investigators of the Obolon Police Department are charging them under Part 3 of Article 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine), Part 3 of Article 358 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps), Part 2 of Article 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They face imprisonment.

Recall

In Volyn, a clergyman promised a deferment from mobilization through ordination as a deacon for 10 thousand US dollars. He was notified of suspicion, and the court chose a preventive measure in the form of night home arrest.

In Lviv, a college lecturer organized a scheme to evade mobilization for UAH 12,00022.09.25, 12:21 • 2890 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv