In Kyiv, several illegal call centers have been shut down: the investigation into the organizers continues

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18151 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 210578 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125136 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151319 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134312 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103574 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 264214 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69802 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78710 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90890 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
67%
746mm
Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 138012 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 210843 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 264373 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 198280 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 349950 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35271 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 172124 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192249 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132367 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 143720 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

In Kyiv, several illegal call centers have been shut down: the investigation into the organizers continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2768 views

The Prosecutor General's Office shut down fraudulent call centers in Kyiv. They seized citizens' funds by persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency and trade on stock exchanges.

In Kyiv, several illegal call centers have been shut down: the investigation into the organizers continues

Previously, individuals involved in the scheme, under the guise of brokerage companies and well-known financial platforms, seized funds from citizens, including those from European countries. However, law enforcement has now shut down these fraudulent call centers, and the investigation is actively examining evidence to identify the organizers of the fraudulent schemes.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General conducted a large-scale operation, as a result of which a number of fraudulent call centers in the capital were shut down.

According to investigators, under the guise of brokerage companies and well-known financial platforms, organized groups of individuals persuaded citizens to invest funds in cryptocurrency or profitable trading on stock exchanges.

In fact, they seized funds from citizens, including those from European countries

- writes the Office of the Prosecutor General, in the context of the investigation into the activities of fraudulent call centers.

During searches in the offices, computer equipment (over 650 system units and laptops), mobile phones, servers used in illegal activities, and other material evidence relevant to the criminal proceedings were seized.

Investigative actions are ongoing - the organizers of illegal call centers are being identified.

Earlier, on July 14, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and district prosecutor's offices shut down illegal call centers. During the searches, more than 300 system units and laptops were seized.

Recall

In the capital, police exposed a fraudulent call center. The perpetrators called citizens and extorted money under the guise of investments in pseudo-projects.

Law enforcement officers detained 4 fraudsters in Zakarpattia who used viral programs to appropriate cryptocurrency and bank accounts of foreign citizens.

Scammers steal money under the guise of "Schoolchild's Package" assistance: Ukrainians warned of danger16.07.25, 11:05 • 2612 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergenciesFinance
Zakarpattia Oblast
Europe
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9