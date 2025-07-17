In Kyiv, several illegal call centers have been shut down: the investigation into the organizers continues

Previously, individuals involved in the scheme, under the guise of brokerage companies and well-known financial platforms, seized funds from citizens, including those from European countries. However, law enforcement has now shut down these fraudulent call centers, and the investigation is actively examining evidence to identify the organizers of the fraudulent schemes.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General conducted a large-scale operation, as a result of which a number of fraudulent call centers in the capital were shut down.

According to investigators, under the guise of brokerage companies and well-known financial platforms, organized groups of individuals persuaded citizens to invest funds in cryptocurrency or profitable trading on stock exchanges.

In fact, they seized funds from citizens, including those from European countries - writes the Office of the Prosecutor General, in the context of the investigation into the activities of fraudulent call centers.

During searches in the offices, computer equipment (over 650 system units and laptops), mobile phones, servers used in illegal activities, and other material evidence relevant to the criminal proceedings were seized.

Investigative actions are ongoing - the organizers of illegal call centers are being identified.

Earlier, on July 14, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and district prosecutor's offices shut down illegal call centers. During the searches, more than 300 system units and laptops were seized.

