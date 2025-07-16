Scammers steal money under the guise of "Schoolchild's Package" assistance: Ukrainians warned of danger

In Ukraine, fraudsters are disguising themselves as the state aid program "Schoolchild's Package": citizens are warned to refrain from clicking on suspicious links. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, a 40-year-old resident of Kolomyia became a victim of a similar crime. On a social network, she came across a link that turned out to be a fraudulent trap. It concerned receiving a "Schoolchild's Package" in the amount of 5,000 hryvnias.

To receive assistance, it was necessary to enter bank card details. This was enough for the attackers to gain access to the financial account – they stole 20,000 hryvnias in a few minutes.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation recommends not clicking on suspicious links and not entering personal and bank details on unknown websites.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that fraudsters in Ukraine are creating fake Telegram bots that imitate official chat bots of banks and institutions to steal funds.