In Kyiv, rescuers dealt with the aftermath of the enemy shelling and showed the destroyed "Petrivka"

In Kyiv’s Obolon district, rescuers have dealt with the aftermath of the Russian shelling, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As of 22:20, work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian shelling in the Obolonskyi district of the city has been completed - the statement said.

Reminder

As a result of the overnight attack by the russian federation, the office of "Nash Format" near the "Pochaina" metro station was damaged. The publishing house is not launching a fundraiser, calling on people to support it by purchasing books instead. The Russians also destroyed the largest book market, "Petrivka".

In addition, as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the office and part of "Laboratoria's" warehouses in Pochaina were damaged; the team was unharmed.